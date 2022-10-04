Rewa through, Lautoka bundled out

The Rewa football team has forced its way into the Courts IDC semi-final after beating Lautoka 2-1 at the HFC Bank Stadium.
The Delta Tigers kicked Lautoka out of the IDC, as the Blues needed a draw to stay in contention or a win would have guaranteed their spot in the semi-final.
Abbu Zahid continued his goal-scoring touch when he opened the account to give Rewa a 1-nil lead.
Blues captain Zibraaz Sahib rose to the occasion to level scores.
Both teams were locked at 1-all at the breather.
The Delta Tigers continued its attacking football and Atkin Kaua increased their lead from a Abbu Zahid through-ball.
The Kamal Swamy-coached side tried their best in the last quarter of the match to find the equaliser but Rewa defense stood tall and did not allow any more goals against them.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|SUVA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|4
|NAVUA
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|NADI
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|NADROGA
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|2
|GROUP B
|REWA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|5
|BA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|4
|LAUTOKA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|LABASA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1