Rewa through, Lautoka bundled out

The Rewa football team has forced its way into the Courts IDC semi-final after beating Lautoka 2-1 at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The Delta Tigers kicked Lautoka out of the IDC, as the Blues needed a draw to stay in contention or a win would have guaranteed their spot in the semi-final.

Abbu Zahid continued his goal-scoring touch when he opened the account to give Rewa a 1-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Blues captain Zibraaz Sahib rose to the occasion to level scores.

Both teams were locked at 1-all at the breather.

The Delta Tigers continued its attacking football and Atkin Kaua increased their lead from a Abbu Zahid through-ball.

The Kamal Swamy-coached side tried their best in the last quarter of the match to find the equaliser but Rewa defense stood tall and did not allow any more goals against them.