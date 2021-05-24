Rewa fights back to hold Labasa

The Rewa football team had to come from behind to hold Labasa 1-all in the Digicel Premier League thriller at the ANZ Stadium.

Both teams started off well with a fast pace clash in front of a jam packed stadium.

It was the northerners who opened the account in the 30th minute through Melvin Mani.

The Babasiga lions led 1-nil at the breather.

The Delta Tigers fought hard and applied pressure straight after the breather as Anish Khem headed home the equalizer.

Both teams tried hard to score the winner but the final score remained 1-all.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 9 7 1 1 14 6 +8 22 BA 9 4 2 3 12 8 +4 14 SUVA 10 4 2 4 9 10 -1 14 REWA 10 3 4 3 11 10 +1 13 LABASA 7 2 5 0 3 1 +2 11 NADI 10 2 5 3 11 15 -4 11 NADROGA 10 1 5 4 9 14 -5 8 NAVUA 9 1 2 6 6 12 -6 5

