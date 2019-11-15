Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Rewa FA to be charged for wearing wrong jersey

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 29, 2020 4:07 pm
The Fiji Football Association will be charging the Rewa Football Association after the team wore the wrong jersey at the Vodafone Premier League clash against Ba that is currently underway.

The Fiji Football Association will be charging the Rewa FA after the team wore the wrong jersey at the Vodafone Premier League clash against Ba.

The game was halted in the 2nd minute when the officials spotted the Delta Tigers wearing the wrong jersey.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says appropriate actions will be taken against the Rewa football association.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will be charging Rewa FA for doing this… and appropriate action will be taken. It’s on our national league regulations so they will have to come and defend their charge and then the BOC (Board of Control) will make a decision on what penalties is going to be given.”

Ba is currently leading Rewa 1-nil.

The game resumed with Rewa having to play in blue jerseys.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.