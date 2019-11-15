Rewa FA to be charged for wearing wrong jersey

The Fiji Football Association will be charging the Rewa FA after the team wore the wrong jersey at the Vodafone Premier League clash against Ba.

The game was halted in the 2nd minute when the officials spotted the Delta Tigers wearing the wrong jersey.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says appropriate actions will be taken against the Rewa football association.

“We will be charging Rewa FA for doing this… and appropriate action will be taken. It’s on our national league regulations so they will have to come and defend their charge and then the BOC (Board of Control) will make a decision on what penalties is going to be given.”

Ba is currently leading Rewa 1-nil.

The game resumed with Rewa having to play in blue jerseys.