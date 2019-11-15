Rewa extends lead on VPL table after beating Nadi

The Rewa football side has extended their lead on the Vodafone Premier League points table.

This is after the side earned the maximum three point’s following their Nadi 2 – 1 against Lautoka Ratu Cakobau Park today.

The confident Nadi outfit gave the Delta Tigers a good run holding them to a 1-all draw at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Well-coordinated passes by the hosts in the 18th minute of saw Tevita Waranivalu scoring a brilliant goal from a header.

The Green Machine showed their class 17 minutes later with a corner kick from veteran Avinesh Waran Suwamy seeing Ame Votonui netting the equalizer.

Both teams came in strongly in the second half, however, a goal by Peniame Drova in the 55th minute of play placed Rewa on the lead and was enough to seal the win.

Rewa Head Coach Marika Rodu says the side clicked from the start.

‘The boys were switched on from the first whistle, the mental attitude was in a right state I think securing the three points is very important for us so every game is a final so we would like take the three points all the time.”

Nadi created several opportunities in the last 10 minutes of the match but could not capitalize, they Coach Kamal Swamy says they played well.

“With the new goalkeeper first time we have the youth goalkeeper playing, we played well I think we had little bit cautious approach but once Rewa scored we went up and scored we got the equalizer which was a good sign it was just unfortunate defending mistake by the senior players which led to the second goal.”

Nadi will play Nasinu this week while Rewa takes on Labasa.

In other matches, Suva will meet Navua and Ba takes on Lautoka.