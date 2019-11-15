Rewa expects improved performance against Nadi

The Rewa football side will not be blinded by Nadi’s 6-nil loss to Lautoka last week.

This was revealed by head Coach Marika Rodu while speaking to FBC Sports.

Rodu says given that Kamal Swamy is guiding the Jetsetters, Rewa should brace themselves for many surprises.

“With a coach like Kamal Swamy, they will rebuild from their mistakes against Lautoka so we will not be blinded by the result that Lautoka defeated Nadi 6-nil. We still feel that they’re still a strong team and they can come with many surprises at the weekend.”

Rodu adds they are expecting tough competition from Nadi adding they are working on establishing a strong game plan as they head for the match this weekend.

Rewa will take on Nadi at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

In other VPL matches, Nasinu will take on Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park and Navua to face Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All matches will played at 3pm on Sunday.

You can catch the live commentary of the Navua-Suva match on Radio Fiji Two.