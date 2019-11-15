Home

Rewa destroys Nasinu and qualifies for IDC semifinal

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 8, 2020 3:05 pm

ABA Realtors Nasinu is the first team to bow out of the Courts IDC after going down 5-1 to Lincoln Rewa in their last pool match at the ANZ Stadium.

The Delta Tigers is the first team to qualify for the semifinals after registering their first win with good goal average.

The Giant Killers had to win this match to qualify for the semifinals but the Delta Tigers did not allow them any chance at all.

Article continues after advertisement

Epeli Valevou scored two goals for the Marika Rodu coached side in the 22nd and 40th minutes for a 2-0 scoreline at halftime.

The Tagi Vonolagi coached side started off the second half well with Isikeli Ratucava pulling one back for a 2-1 scoreline but the Delta Tigers had other ideas and increased their lead three minutes later through Patrick Joseph to take the scores to 3-1.

Super-subs Mohammed Naizal and France Catorogo scored a goal each to force the Delta Tigers into the semifinals.

The Setareki Hughes captained side now has four points from three matches and leads Group A with plus two-goal difference.

Lautoka is second in this Group with four points having plus one goal difference and Suva is third with three points with plus one goal difference.

The second team from this Group to qualify will be known after the Suva vs Lautoka match at 5pm.

The Blues just need a draw to qualify while Suva is in a must-win situation.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
REWA311186+24
LAUTOKA211032+14
SUVA210143+13
NASINU310237-43
GROUP B
BA211042+24
LABASA210141+33
NAVUA210112-13
NADI201126-41

#CourtsIDC Day 3 Match 1:Lincoln Rewa vs ABA Realtors Nasinu#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports

Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - Tuesday
06 October 12:30PMSuva0 - 1NasinuGroup A
06 October2:30PMLabasa0 - 1NavuaGroup B
06 October4:30PMBa2 - 2NadiGroup B
06 October7:00PMRewa1 - 1LautokaGroup A
DAY 2 - Wednesday
07 October 1:00PMBa2 - 0NavuaGroup B
07 October3:00PMLautoka2 - 1NasinuGroup A
07 October5:00PMSuva4 - 2RewaGroup A
07 October7:00AMLabasa4 - 0NadiGroup B
DAY 3 - Thursday
08 October 01:00PMNasinu1 - 5RewaGroup A
08 October03:00PMNadi-NavuaGroup B
08 October05:00PMSuva-LautokaGroup A
08 October07:00PMLabasa-BaGroup B
SEMIFINALS
10 October - Saturday4:00PMWinner Group A-Runner-Up Group BSemifinal 1 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
10 October - Saturday6:00PMWinner Group B-Runner-Up Group ASemifinal 2 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
FINAL - ANZ Stadium
10 October - Sunday3pmWinner Semifinal 1-Winner Semifinal 2FINAL [Commentary on Mirchi FM]

