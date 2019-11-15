Delta Tigers through, Navua out

The Delta Tigers are the second team to qualify for the semifinals of the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament after a commanding 3-nil victory over Navua today.

The Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa side proved too strong for the Koromakawa Navua team to stay in the hunt for the title.

Anish Khem scored in the 21st minute to give Rewa the lead at Churchill Park.

Article continues after advertisement

The Marika Rodu coached side then increased their lead through Josaia Sela.

Rewa football coach Marika Rodu after qualifying for the Punjas BOG semifinals #FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FBCSports #FijiSports Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 8, 2020

The second half started abit slow as players were feeling the heat.

A few chances went begging for both sides as they couldn’t connect the passes.

It wasn’t until the 68th minute, Rewa further increased their lead through Tevita Waranivalu.

Coming into the match, Rewa only needed a draw while Navua was in a must win situation to qualify for the semifinals from Group B.

The All In One Builders Nadi team was the first side from Group B to book their spot in the semifinals yesterday.

The Setareki Hughes captained side were all out to score as many goals as possible to get a better goal average since Nadi currently leads their Group table with plus four.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A BA 2 1 1 0 8 4 +4 4 NASINU 3 1 1 1 7 9 -2 4 LABASA 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 SUVA 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 GROUP B NADI 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6 REWA 3 2 0 1 6 3 +3 6 NAVUA 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3 LAUTOKA 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0

The match between Nadi and Lautoka at 4pm will decide the winner and runner-up from Group B as Rewa and Nadi have already booked a semifinal spot from this group.

Meanwhile, Priceline Pharmacy Ba plays Flow Valves Suva at 2pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.