Rewa counting their lucky stars

The Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa side is counting their lucky stars after securing a spot in the finals of the Punjas Battle of the Giants today.

The Delta Tigers escaped a 10-9 win over the Priceline Pharmacy Ba team in the first semi-final clash yesterday at Churchill Park.

Rewa won from the penalty shootout after both teams were locked at two-all after the extra spell.

Head Coach Marika Rodu says they must stay grounded and focus on rectifying their mistakes against Ba.

“The lesson is we cannot take our foot off the accelerator. We need to maintain the press and continue to score more goals. I think the boys took off their feet and that allowed Ba to counter us and we were a bit slow in the final minute.”

Meanwhile, Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva came from behind to beat All in One Builders Nadi 2-1 in the second semi-final.

The final of the BOG between Suva and Rewa will kick-off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

And watch the live coverage on FBCTV.