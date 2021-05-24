Rewa confident despite loss of key players

The absence of Inoke Turagalailai and Anish Khem from Rewa this season will not affect the team’s performance.

As confirmed by Coach Rodicks Singh, the two have left but there are formidable replacements in the side that can take up their spot.

Both Turagalailai and Khem have left to join Suva Football for the 2022 Premier League season.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says he has confidence in all his players to up the ante for this year.

“We still have capable replacements, as we know we still have the depth in our squad from last year. For the past two years, we had a lot of good depth in our squad so the departure of Anish and Inoke is not going to be a problem we have enough good players.”

Rewa will take on Ba tomorrow at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Before that Nasinu will kick-off the DPL against Labasa at 12 midday.

Suva faces defending champions Lautoka at 4.30pm at the same venue

This triple-header match will air on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Local viewers can pay $15, while it will cost US $30 for overseas viewers.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri plays Nadi at 1pm at Prince Charles Park, and Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.