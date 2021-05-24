Rewa coach work on players laxity

Laxity in the first half of the game is something the Rewa Football coach Rodick Singh is hoping to iron out.

This is something Singh noticed during last week’s clash against Lautoka.

Singh says though they got the win, they must ensure they play 90-minue football, and not give away any penalties.

“We did have a slow start, the whole forty five minutes for the first half and then the second half we picked up space and I am glad we were able to come out with the three points.”

While Rewa is on a bye this week, the Digicel Premier League continues on Wednesday.

Lautoka will play two games this week starting with Nadi at Churchill Park at 7:30pm and will travel to Labasa for their clash on Saturday at Subrail Park at 1:30pm.