Rewa coach to miss next match after red card

Rewa coach Rodick Singh will not be part of his team’s next game after copping a red card in yesterday’s Digicel Premier League match against Suva.

Singh was red-carded after Suva’s penalty kick in the last few minutes of the game.

Fiji Football Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal, says Singh will not be on the bench for Rewa’s next game.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they will have to review the game’s report and the seriousness of the offense to see how many matches he will have to miss.

Coach Singh says he understands his suspension from the next game but he will still support his team in any way he can.

Rewa plays Lautoka on Sunday with the venue yet to be confirmed.

Suva will host Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium and Nadi will host Ba at Prince Charles Park.

Labasa and Navua will be on a bye.