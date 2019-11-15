Rewa coach says 2020 Fiji FACT should be cancelled

The Rewa Football acting Head Coach, Marika Rodu has raised concerns about the Vodafone Fiji FACT being scheduled for November.

As one of the districts competing for the top six spots in the tournament, Rodu is wary of letting his players take the field until and unless the authorities say it’s safe to do so.

Rodu says the best option for the Fiji FA teams is to cancel the Fiji FACT.

“Though the game time reduces that does not take away the fact that the tournament will be held in one week. My take on this is with the current pandemic, we should consider re-looking at tying to abolish the Fiji FACT.”

Rodu is the first coach of a top district team to speak publicly about his concerns relating to player safety and welfare, as the Fiji FA tries to figure out how to hold tournaments post COVID-19.

Responding to the concerns raised by Rodu, Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will follow whatever directive is given by the Government.

“If the government gives the all clear then we will continue with our program. If the government says no then it is another matter. At the moment all our revised programs is done based on the assumption that the government is going to give the all clear.”

The only team that has qualified for the Fiji FACT is host Labasa.