Rewa chases Futsal IDC title

The Extra Supermarket Rewa Futsal team is out on a mission to win the 2019 Vodafone Futsal Inter-District title.

The side is laced with district reps including Setareki and Bruce Hughes, Akuila Mataisuva, Tevita Waranaivalu, Anish Khem, Iosefo Verevou, Nickel Chand and Filipe Baravilala.

Rewa lost in the 2018 Futsal IDC semifinal to Nadi.

[Source: Rewa Football Club]

With this in mind, Captain Setareki Hughes says the Delta Tigers are confident they can go a step further this year.

He says with the depth of players in the squad, they can deliver a win.

“I trust in my players and I know we can do wonders in this tournament. I do trust them so that is the main thing in a team that we need to trust our players and yes I know that the boys can do well in this tournament.”

Rewa will face Tavua at 3:15pm in their first pool match tomorrow at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.



[Source: Fiji Football]