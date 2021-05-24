Rewa changes game plan ahead of Navua clash

Rewa will be changing its strategy heading into this weekend’s clash against Navua.

Coach Rodicks Singh says rather than sticking to their usual norm, the Delta Tigers want to keep their opponents from conceding goals.

Last week’s 1-all draw against Labasa saw Rewa trailing in the first half, before making a comeback in the second spell, and this is something they’re trying to avoid.

Article continues after advertisement

He says there is no room for errors from here on out.

“There is still alot of work to do, again you see like the past three weeks, we’ve taken a cheap goal again and this is where we really want to work on and stop conceding goals. If we still concede alot of goals we will have to work very hard to be back on the league tables.”

Navua will travel to the ANZ Stadium to meet Rewa at 1pm on Sunday, while Suva will take on Nadi at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Navua and Suva/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

Lautoka and Ba kick-off this week’s round of matches on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi on FM.

Another match on Sunday will see Nadroga facing Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.