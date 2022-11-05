Rewa celebrates historical DPL win

The Rewa Football Association celebrated its historic Digicel Premier League win in Nausori today.

It was the first league win in the association’s history.

This means Rewa now has its name on each major trophy in the country as the DPL trophy was the last on the list.

Chief Guest and Attorney General thanked the Delta Tigers family for the collective effort and says that Rewa has one of the oldest history in the development of football in the country.

“This is one of the last I suppose feather in the cap that was required and you’ve achieved that so congratulations to Rewa Football Association, all of these things cannot happen without the entire team, I don’t just mean the football team or the players themselves but the management, the coach and of course the families.”

Rewa FA President Nazil Buksh believes the team is destined for bigger things.

“We won Digicel Premier League together,we have now officially won all trophies in Fiji but we not done yet”.

Families, friends, fans, and players were part of the celebration at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.