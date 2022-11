Rewa books semi-final spot

Rewa is the first team from Group A to book its spot in the Women’s Digicel Inter-District Championship.

This after they defeated Nadroga 2-0 in their final pool match at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Rewa joins Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri in the semis next week.

Article continues after advertisement

A handball to Nadroga inside the penalty box gave the home side the edge it needed and Tabua Likumotovai stepped up to take the penalty kick successfully.

Nadroga struggled with possession and was forced to play defense throughout the match.

After so many attempts, Rewa was able to score its second goal through Luisa Delai.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 - Friday Ratu Cakobau Park 18 November 9:30AM Nadi 0 - 2 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 18 November 11:30AM Nadroga 2 - 0 Navua Group A 18 November 1:30PM Ba 7 - 2 Suva Group B 18 November 3:30PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Group A DAY 2 - Saturday Ratu Cakobau Park 19 November 9:30AM Labasa 3 - 2 Nadroga Group A 19 November 11:30AM Ba 7 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 19 November 1:30PM Rewa 7 - 0 Navua Group A 19 November 03:30PM Suva 1 - 3 Nadi Group B DAY 3 - Sunday Ratu Cakobau Park 20 November 09:30AM Suva 0 - 3 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 20 November 11:30AM Rewa 2 - 0 Nadroga Group A 20 November 01:30PM Labasa - Navua Group A 20 November 03:30PM Ba - Nadi Group B Saturday SEMI-FINALS 26 November 10:30AM Winner Group A - Runner-up Group B Semifinal 1 26 November 1:45PM Winner Group B - Runner-up Group A Semifinal 2 Sunday Prince Charles Park 27 November 1pm Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL