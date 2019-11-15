Rewa book Women's IDC semifinal spot

The Lincoln Rewa women’s team is the first team to book its spot in the Vodafone Inter-District Championship semifinals.

The side defeated Nasinu 2-1 in their second pool match today at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

This is their second win after thrashing Nadroga 4-nil in their first pool match yesterday.

Kalara Vakayaru scored the first goal in the 20th minute before Nasinu’s Silina Tavuyara made an own goal to take the scoreline to 2-nil in the 40th minute.

The Laisani Mataele coached side will have to wait for the result of the Suva vs Nadroga match to determine their progress to the semis.

Rewa will face Suva in their last pool match tomorrow.