COVID-19
Football

Rewa beats Tailevu Naitasiri

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 27, 2022 7:29 pm

Rewa defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 2-nil in the Digicel Premier League at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

The two sides both came out strong in attack in the first 14 minutes of play, but the pouring rain resulted in the temporary suspension of the game.

The game was held up for an hour and resumed at 5:30pm, picking up where it was left off.

Tailevu Naitasiri missed a lot of goal opportunities, with the Delta Tigers taking advantage of this, to strengthen its attacking game.

Samuela Nabenia managed to sneak in a goal, but referee Vikash Reddy ruled it as a no-goal, as he was standing in an offside position.

The rain didn’t hinder Rewa’s performance, but instead, they used it to their advantage with Ivan Kumar breaking the deadlock in the 43rd minute to give them the lead just before the break.

Rewa Coach Rodick Singh says they managed to pull through and get the result they want.

“We knew the win would not come easy and we need to really work hard and plus the weather conditions. The boys stuck to the game plan and we managed to score two goals and win. I think it is a great effort by the boys.”

Rewa was up for another point in the second half with a goal by Samuela Nabenia.

His first attempt failed after it bounced off the top of the goal post.

A rebound kick from Nabenia led the ball straight past Tailevu Naitasiri keeper.

