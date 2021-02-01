Rewa back on top in Southern Zone Futsal League

Rewa Futsal has clawed its way back to the top in the Southern Zone Digicel Futsal League standings after a thrashing 10-2 win over Nasinu last night.

The Delta Tigers currently sit with 12 points after winning four out of seven matches played.

Nasinu is in second place with 12 points, with Rewa having a better goal difference.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Football]

In other matches last night, Tailevu Naitasiri thumped Northland Tailevu 12-3 and Lami defeated defending champions Suva 3-nil.

Meanwhile, there will be no Digicel Premier League matches this week, round five will resume next week.