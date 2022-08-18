Rewa back in DPL action

Rewa returns to action in the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

The side has returned from its OFC Champions League after bowing out in the group stages.

The Delta Tigers has played only 14 rounds of the league so far and will play its round 15 match against Navua on Sunday.

Marika Rodu’s team is currently in second place on the ladder with 30 points from 14 games.

Lautoka is on top with 32 points from 17 matches.

Sunday’s match kicks-off at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In another match, Labasa hosts Suva on Saturday art 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

The remaining six teams are on bye.