Rewa aware of tough competition ahead

The Rewa Football side will not be taking the Lautoka side lightly given that they have recruited experienced players for the Vodafone Premier League.

Rewa Head Coach Marika Rodu says they are aware that Lautoka will be out for a win.

Rodu adds with the inclusion on its new coach Ravinesh Kumar this will make the Blues will be a formidable side.

“Lautoka is a good team, they have recruited some players in the transfer window. They have recruited a very capable coach and I think they will have plans to win against us on Sunday.”

In yesterday matches, the Ba football team came from behind to beat Labasa 2-1 in the Vodafone Premier League match at the Fiji FA Academy Ground.

Today, Rewa takes on the Sugar City side at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This match will air live on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and on FBC TV.

Also today Nasinu meets Navua at 3pm at the same venue and at Prince Charles Park, Nadi hosts Suva at 2pm.