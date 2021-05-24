Rewa aware of Nasinu’s strengths

The Delta Tigers, Rewas is wary of what Nasinu will offer in their Digicel Premier League clash this week.

Coach Rodicks Singh says Nasinu is one of the top teams in the competition and they’ve been doing well.

Singh says last weekend’s performance was mostly affected by the rain in Suva which made it difficult for players to execute their game plan.

He adds they hope this will not be an issue against Nasinu.

“We will come accordingly prepare well and try and secure another three points”

Rewa will face Nasinu at 4pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Before that, Suva Womens will face Ba Womens at 12pm in the Digicel Womens Super League.

At 2pm, Tailevu Naitasiri will face Suva at 2pm.

Labasa will play Navua with the venue, date and time yet to be confirmed.

In the lone match on Saturday, Ba will host Nadroga at 3pm at Ba Academy ground.