Rewa aware of Nadi's style of play

The FoodCity Rewa football side knows exactly what they will be up against when they meet Nadi in their Vodafone Premier League clash on Sunday.

Head coach Marika Rodu says they have studied Nadi’s style of play during the Battle of the Giants tournament and in their last VPL meet.

He adds they are aware of the physicality that the Jetsetters bring to the field and they are preparing to go one up against the Kamal Swamy coached side.

“I know how they will work to try and counter our team, also we’ll prepare for that. We have absorbed a lot of information from them during the BOG so we’ll see if we can work with those information and get the team ready for the weekend.”

Rewa last met Nadi in round three of the league and came out with a 1-nil win.

The two teams clash again on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3.30pm.

The Rewa vs Nadi match will be shown live and exclusive on FBC Sports and commentary to air on Mirchi FM.

Other VPL matches on Sunday will see Suva hosting Lautoka at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium and Labasa to take on Nasinu at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

The lone match on Saturday will be played at 4pm at the Uprising Sports Center between Navua and Ba.