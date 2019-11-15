Rewa anticipates tough clash against Navua

The Rewa football side will live no stone unturned as they prepare for round 12 of the Vodafone Premier League against Navua.

With only two rounds remaining, the Delta Tigers is aware that all teams will be coming strong with every match.

Head coach Marika Rodu anticipates a tough clash ahead.

Rodu knows that if the players become lax, they can drop in the standings.

“We are expecting a tough clash, as we anticipate the last rounds will be tough for us. Our position is at stake and if we lose focus we might lose our position in this game.”

Navua will host Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua on Sunday at 3pm.

Another match on Sunday will see Suva face Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Labasa hosts Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Also on Saturday Ba take on Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy at 3pm.