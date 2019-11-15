Rewa aims to maintain winning run

The Rewa football side is aiming to maintain their winning run when they face Navua on Sunday in the Vodafone Premier League.

Head Coach Marika Rodu says they need to be consistent if they want to maintain their lead in the VPL point’s standings.

Rodu says the players are slowly finding their feet, adjusting and executing their game plans well.

“Trying to increase the tempo of our attack, something that we’ve really starting to put our effort on and at the same time what is important is we are trying to score goals and those are some of the positive things that are getting better for us, week by week.”

Rewa will take on Navua at 3pm on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

Suva meet Nasinu at 1pm on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Lautoka will host CvC champions, Labasa at 3pm at Churchill Park and you can hear the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.