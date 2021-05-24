Rewa aims for second place finish

Finishing second on the standings and making it to the 2022 Oceania Football Confederation’s Champions League is now the focus for Rewa.

With Lautoka booking the first spot after winning the Digicel Premier League title last week, the battle will now be between Rewa and Suva who are in second and third place consecutively.

Rewa is currently on 22 points while Suva is on 20 points, with one game left to go.

Delta Tigers Coach Rodick Singh says they will do whatever it takes to get that spot.

“The league is on a high and low table right now, we are hoping to finish first to second. And whatever will happen in the league it’s all in the hands of the Almighty.”

Suva will meet Ba at 1pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka while Rewa takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm in Suva. Both matches will be played on Sunday.

Other matches on Sunday, Lautoka will host Labasa at Churchill Park in Lautoka, Nadroga faces Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can catch the live commentary of the Ba/ Suva and Lautoka/ Labasa matches on Mirchi FM.

The lone match on Friday will see Ba facing Labasa at 7pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.