Rewa aims for first DPL win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 12, 2021 12:19 pm

Rewa football coach Rodicks Singh believes the team will come out stronger against Lautoka on Sunday.

The loss to Suva in the first round is a wake-up call for the team and Singh says they have learnt from their mistakes.

He says it is a result they hope not to repeat going forward.

“It is a wake-up call and the boys have adjusted themselves accordingly. This is a result we do not want to have anymore. We have taken the loss and we’ll come out firing against Lautoka.”

Rewa will battle Lautoka at 4pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In an earlier match Ba will meet Nadi at 2pm.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Suva meets Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Labasa takes on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Lautoka-Rewa and Nadi-Ba matches on Mirchi FM.

