Football

Revamped format for O-League 2022

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 8, 2021 5:40 pm
Lautoka is currently leading the Digicel Premier League points table

The Oceania Football Confederation’s Champions League 2022 will involve 18 teams through the qualifying stage.

This competition will be made up of a qualifying tournament and separate national playoffs.

It is part of the revamped competition which has been endorsed by the OFC Executive Committee this week.

The national league winner from American Samoa, Cook Islands, Samoa and Tonga will contest a centralized qualifying tournament at a yet to be decided venue, with the winner joining the seven national playoff winners from the remaining Member Associations in the finals of the OFC Champions League 2022.

The national playoffs will see the top two nominated teams from Fiji, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Tahiti, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea play each other in a winner-takes-all match staged in their own country, with the winner advancing to the finals.

For Fiji, after six rounds of the Digicel Premier League, Lautoka is leading with 13 points followed by Rewa with 11, Labasa have 10 and Nadi is fourth with nine points, and there’re nine more rounds remaining.

It was also decided at the same meeting to cancel both the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship and OFC U-16 Women’s Championship which were to be staged next year.

