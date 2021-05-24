Home

Football

Return to play framework will be launched tomorrow

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 4:59 pm
National football coach Flemming Serritslev

Sporting organizations will soon know what the requirements are and when they can possibly safely return.

This is after the Fiji Sports Commission’s documentation and framework for return to sporting and recreation activities were completed and approved by the Health Ministry.

Sports Minister, Parveen Bala will launch the Framework at an NSO Consultation Zoom Forum tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

One of the sport’s that is eagerly awaiting the green light is football.

National coach Flemming Serritslev says they have already applied three times to bring players who’re fully vaccinated to camp.

Serritslev says it doesn’t matter if they can start with 14 players as others can come in when they’re fully vaccinated.

He adds he’s hoping for some good news tomorrow.

“I presume tomorrow in this press conference we are invited to that we will be aware if we’ll be allowed to start very soon”.

Fiji Football has set October 1st as its tentative resumption date for the Digicel Premier League.

