Football

Resumption of VPL a blessing for many Labasa players

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 18, 2020 8:35 am

Returning to training for most of the Labasa football players have been quite a blessing.

Many Labasa players earn their living from football and training for the last few weeks means a lot to them.

Labasa will host Nadi in the Vodafone Premier League at 2pm today at Subrail Park and their Head Coach Ronyl Lal says even the players families are breathing a sigh of relief.

‘It’s a blessing for them they have come back and training with the team whatever agreement with the team and they are getting allowances so in a way it’s a help for them and their families’.

Labasa will field their best possible side today with the likes of Siotame Kubu, Lekima Gonerau, Ratu Anare, Taniela Waqa, Akemi Ralulu, Ashneel Raju, Ilisoni Logaivau along with two youngsters Melvin Mani and Kritesh Prasad.

Former Navua player Taniela Rakariva who joined Labasa through the mid-season transfer window will also be in action for the Babasiga Lions today.

Another VPL match today will see Ba hosting Nasinu at the the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm.

Tomorrow, Navua play Lautoka at the Uprising Resort ground in Pacific Harbour and Suva host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium.

Both games will kick off at 3pm. You can watch the Suva/Rewa match live on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels. The live radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

