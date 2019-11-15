Resumption of Fiji Fact in Subrail Park is good news for Labasa fans

The decision on the Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinals and finals returning to Subrail Park comes as good news for the Labasa side and its fans.

Northerners will able to witness the Galaxy Hotel and Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) sponsored side taking on Vinz Workz Suva on their home turf in the second semifinal.

Labasa football President Rayaz Khan says this is something their fans will be looking forward to following its postponement on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am just happy for the people who turned up in large numbers during the semifinal. I think they all wanted to watch Labasa play at home so yes, I’m happy for them.”

He adds now that the game will resume in Labasa, the pressure will be on the team to deliver.

“There’s additional pressure to play at home having the expectations of the fans but, we’ll do well.”

The Fiji FACT semifinal match between Labasa and Suva will commence on Saturday after the second half of the Esy Kool Nadi, and Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa match resumes.

Kickoff time will be announced tomorrow.

The Nadi and Rewa match will resume from the same scoreline seeing the jetsetters on a 1-nil advantage over the Delta Tigers.