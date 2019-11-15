The restart date for the Premier League will be known tomorrow

All 20 Premier League clubs will meet via video and it is accepted by all that there is no hope of professional games being played immediately after the current 30th April deadline.

According to the BBC, Premier League could shift the date back into May or opt to follow Spain and France, who have shut down their leagues for an indefinite period.

Pushing the date back would allow Premier League clubs the chance to offer their stadiums and medical staff to the National Health Service, knowing they would not be required in the short term.