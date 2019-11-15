Home

Complete ban on social gatherings|People converge at lockdown borders|Valelevu store breaches lockdown, Police step in|People carry out chores in capital city|No physical distancing practiced|Contact tracing is critical|Medical staffing ensured despite lockdown: Health Minister|Follow rules or face 24-hour curfew|Police among 60 arrested for breaching curfew|It's wicked says Doctor Waqanibete|Contact tracing ramped up with new COVID-19 cases in Suva|Turaga ni Koro to monitor travel restriction in maritime villages|British Army recruitment on hold|Five bailed for allegedly breaching the curfew rules|Slowdown in Tourism affects rental businesses|Nabua couple are latest COVID-19 patients, Suva in lockdown from tomorrow|Nationwide curfew time to change from tomorrow|Police investigate leak of patient details|Qiliho urges people not to congregate at border checkpoints|Employers under spotlight for not issuing FNPF letters|Relief packages for Housing Authority and PRB customers|48 more people arrested for breaking curfew|Nurses can face unprecedented mental challenges|Fijians to report any foreign yachts arriving in the waters|UK Visa extended for more than 100 Fijians|
Football

Restart date for the Premier League will be known tomorrow

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 1:17 pm

All 20 Premier League clubs will meet via video and it is accepted by all that there is no hope of professional games being played immediately after the current 30th April deadline.

According to the BBC, Premier League could shift the date back into May or opt to follow Spain and France, who have shut down their leagues for an indefinite period.

Pushing the date back would allow Premier League clubs the chance to offer their stadiums and medical staff to the National Health Service, knowing they would not be required in the short term.

