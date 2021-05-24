‘Respect’- a key address to Bula Boys

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere reminded the Digicel Fiji Football team of the importance of respective.

Ratu Katonivere conveyed the message during the ‘Bula Boys’ I-Tatau presentation at the State House yesterday.

The President shared with the players the importance of teamwork as well as respecting the coaches and technical team as they depart for official duties overseas.

“Respect your trainer and the technical advisors, they are your parents, they’re your seniors that are going. You give them the respect that you give your parents at home. If you give them that respect, you’ll see the outcome of your performance.”

He challenged the players to reach for greater heights as their rugby brothers and sisters have and continue to do.

“Our Drua team is doing well, the ladies team is doing well. If 7s has taken us to the World Cup, you’re going to take us to FIFA.”

The team will depart this weekend to participate in the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Qualifiers in Qatar.

While the national players gets ready to leave the country, their respective teams will continue with the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

On Saturday, Labasa hosts Navua at 1.30pm at Subrail Park, while Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

On Sunday, Suva takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa meets Nasinu at 4pm.

These two matches plus the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm will air LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.