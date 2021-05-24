Home

Football

Resilient Chelsea hold off Liverpool

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 29, 2021 7:25 am
[Source:BBC Sport]

A 10 men Chelsea side frustrated Liverpool in an entertaining encounter this morning during their Premier League clash.

Chelsea claimed a hard-earned point following the 1-all draw despite being reduced to 10 men after Reece James’ first-half sending-off.

Mohamed Salah drilled home the penalty to set up a second-half Liverpool siege but Chelsea was more than up to the challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match, 10 men Arsenal were completely outplayed by Manchester City as they slumped to the bottom of the Premier League following the 5-nil loss

It is the first time since 1954 that Arsenal have lost their three opening games of the league season and this match was effectively over by half-time.

In other results, West Ham drew 2-all with Crystal Palace, Leicester beat Norwich 2-1, Everton defeated Brighton 2-nil, Aston Villa and Brentford drew 1-all while the Southampton and Newcastle game ended in a 2-all draw.

 

 

