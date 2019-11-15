Remaining football tournaments could be cancelled

All remaining Fiji football tournaments could be cancelled even if social gathering numbers are increased from 20 to 50 people.

These tournaments include the Fiji FACT, BOG and the Courts IDC.

This has been revealed by Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf to FBC Sports.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf says holding tournaments is one way Fiji FA earns its revenue.

“If only 50 people are allowed to gather than we will not be able to have the tournaments, it’s a huge cost.”

Yusuf adds apart from the three major tournaments, the Vodafone Premier League will be considered for resumption.

But, district teams will also face financial burdens in hosting a VPL match with no or limited spectators says Yusuf.

“It is also a cost to the districts who will be hosting for VPL matches so if the public is allowed to go and watch then we’ll have to see how best we can have the districts host matches without spectators.”

The Fiji Fact is planned for kick off in November with new host Labasa while the Courts IDC will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva from October 6th to the 11th.

Lautoka will host the Battle of the Giants in August.