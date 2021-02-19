Relegation looms for Brighton in Premier League

Brighton are now in danger of being drawn into a relegation battle after its 1-2 loss to Crystal Palace this morning.

Christian Benteke’s stoppage-time goal gave Crystal Palace the much needed points after both teams were tied at one all at extra time.

The visitors had opened the scoring against the run of play, with Jean-Philippe Mateta back heeling Jordan Ayew’s cross in from their first attack of the game.

Brighton’s dominance in possession was rewarded with an equalizer after the break when Joel Veltman swept a left-foot effort into the bottom-right corner.

The hosts spurned several excellent chances to go ahead before Benteke superbly volleyed in the winner against the run of play in the final minute of added time.

The result sees Palace move up a place to 13th but the Seagulls remain 16th, just four points above a resurgent Fulham in 18th.

[Source: BBC]