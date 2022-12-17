Regragui wants Morocco to be remembered as Africa’s best ever

[Source: Reuters]

The Moroccan coach has urged his side to end the FIFA World Cup on a high by beating Croatia.

Walid Regragui says his team was the Rocky Balboa of the tournament.

The Moroccan coach while speaking to FIFA says he wants his side to be remembered as Africa’s best-ever team.

The Atlas Lions caused three huge shocks in knocking out Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

Regragui says people will remember their state of mind as well as their human quality because they have proven that that Moroccans have a lot of values and desire.

A bronze medal win would top it off but it means getting past Croatia tomorrow at 3am in the third place play-off.

