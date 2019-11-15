Refurbished Govind park to host IDC next year

The refurbished Govind Park in Ba will host the Inter District Championship next year.

Govind Park was closed for repair after it was damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016

But it has been confirmed in the Fiji Football Council meeting in Nadi today that Govind Park will host the IDC in 2020 after the competition calendar was finalized.

Article continues after advertisement

It has been decided the Fiji FACT will be held in Suva, the Battle of the Giants will be staged in Nadi and Ba to host the IDC.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says they will confirm the competition dates later.

But he says they can confirm that the IDC will not be held on the Fiji Day weekend in October because there is a FIFA qualification clashing with the tournament.

Patel says the IDC will now be held from the 28th October to 2nd November weekend and that gives them time to celebrate with the government the 50th anniversary of our independence next year.

Meanwhile, Aiyaz Musa of Lautoka was appointed today as the new Fiji Football Vice President West.