Refreshed Labasa ready for DPL

A refreshed Labasa side is ready to resume the Digicel Premier League after a two-week break.

After the Babasiga Lions lost to Suva 2-0 in the Fiji FACT final earlier this month, they had to return to the drawing board to fix a few areas.

Manager Ravinesh Chand says the team is in high spirits and ready to get back onto the field.

“We’ll be going prepared for this league game, the reason being we have to again fight for a position for the BOG too so preparation is good, all good.”

Labasa hosts Nasinu on Saturday at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1.30pm.

Matches on Sunday sees Navua meeting Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Two games will be held at Churchill Park starting with Ba and Rewa at 1pm and Lautoka battling Suva at 3pm.

At Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nadi at 3pm.