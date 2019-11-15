Referees urged to keep abreast with new rules

Fiji Football Association’s referees are urged to keep abreast with the new rules implemented by FIFA.

This is after new COVID-19 guidelines are introduced by FIFA including the ban on players spitting during matches, handshakes between players and officials or any form of physical contact on and off the field.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says referees need to study and understand these rules in order to execute the proper and necessary penalties during matches.

“A lot of new rules have come in, in preparation for the restart. Having said that Fiji FA Board has agreed to all those changes when we resume.”

Referees are currently undergoing workshops through zoom where new laws are conveyed and discussed by Fiji FA referees director Rakesh Varman.