Referees need support: Varman

Outgoing Fiji Football Association Referees Director Rakesh Varman believes with more training local referees will reach world standards.

Varman says the Fiji FA has been offering OFC and FIFA clinics and courses to help raise the standard of referees in the country.

He says both men and women match officials just need a little more support and guidance.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are all in the right line, they are trained according to the FIFA guideline that we are trying to follow. I’m sure that the referees we have are good and they just need good grooming. We should keep developing more referees and support them so that they can achieve the best they can.”

Varman adds there is more work to be done to increase the number of women officials.

The RDO has resigned from Fiji FA, signing a three-year contract with the Cook Islands Football Federation, serving the same role.