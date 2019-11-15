Home

Referee assaulted in Youth Play-Off

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
February 2, 2020 9:42 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

The Fiji Football Association will decide tomorrow on the outcome of the abandoned Ba vs Rewa Youth Play-Off match.

The game was abandoned with Ba leading 2-0 after an alleged assault on the match referee by a Rewa player.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal, has confirmed that they will be meeting tomorrow to deliberate on the outcome.

Article continues after advertisement

Under FIFA laws, any player assaulting match officials is usually slapped with a severe ban.

