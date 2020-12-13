Home

Red Devils climbs to third place

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist tmatairakula@fbc.com.fj | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 21, 2020 1:27 pm
Manchester United has climbed to third place on the premier league ladder after a thrashing 6-2 victory over old rivals Leeds United.

The hosts found their feet early into the match with two goals to Scott McTominay who scored inside the first three minutes.

Bruno Fernandes managed a double while Victor Lindelof scored one for a six-goal victory.

The victory lifts the Red Devils above fourth-placed Everton on goal difference, while Leeds remain seven points above the relegation zone in 14th.

In other matches, Brighton drew 1-all with Sheffield United, Leicester City defeated Tottenham 2-nil and Aston Villa thrashed West Brom 3-nil.

