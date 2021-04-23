Home

Recovery time for injured Nadi players

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 29, 2021 5:36 am
Sakaraia Naisua [Nadi No. 20] [Source: Fiji Football]

The suspension of all sporting events given ample time for the injured Nadi football players to recover.

The team’s main striker Sakaraia Naisua was injured in the clash against Nadi in round six.

President Ashwan Singh says the players are expected to join the team when the league resumes.

“Our main striker was injured during the Navua game, so that’s good for him as he will be recovering and another player Ashneel was injured so they will be back when we start the game.”

Singh says at the moment their biggest concern is player’s not showing interest in individual training.

The league is scheduled to resume on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.

