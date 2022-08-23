Recovery key for Delta Tigers

[File Photo]

Rewa football coach Marika Rodu believes keeping the bond and team spirit high is very important as the Punjas Battle of the Giants draws near.

The side had its first national league match last week after returning from the OFC Champions League and had to settle for a draw against Navua.

Rodu says with the BOG just around the corner, they have to regroup quickly.

“It’ll be difficult for any other team to exist the Champions league and be ready again within one week for the national league. I could not push the boys anymore, I know they just need time to recover physically and mentally from the last couple of weeks”.

Rewa is pooled with Lautoka, Navua and Ba.

The Delta Tigers face the Blues on Friday at 6.30pm.

Before that, there’ll be three matches, Suva meets Labasa at 12pm, Nadi takes on Nadroga at 2pm, Ba battles Navua at 4pm, before the official opening at 6pm.

