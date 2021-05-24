Home

Football

Rebuilding phase for Ba women

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 25, 2022 12:25 pm
[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Losing seven of its core players is not a worry for the defending Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship title holders, Ba.

Star mid-fielder Cema Nasau and three other players have joined Labasa for this season while Suva has three.

Team Manager, Dale Ting says Ba is always developing their youngsters which means they have enough capable players to fill in the positions.

Action between Ba vs Rewa match [Source: Fiji Football]

She says this was reflected in their 5-nil win against Rewa yesterday.

“We’ve always been on development, Suva took three and Labasa took four of our players. We’ll try our best to develop the upcoming players who are Under16 and Under19 so, we hope they do well here too.”

Ting says they are aware of the threat posed by other teams which is why they’re approaching every game as a final.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA110062+43
LABASA110062+43
Nadroga2002412-80
GROUP B
BA110050+53
REWA2101105+53
T/Naitasiri1001011-100

Ba’s second pool match kicks-off at 5pm today against Tailevu Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Before this, Suva faces Labasa at 3pm, with the winner being the top seed from Pool A.

Both teams have commenced to the semi-final tomorrow.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - WednesdayLawaqa Park
23 February3:00PMRewa10 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
23 February5:30PMNadroga2 - 6SuvaGroup A
DAY 2 - ThursdayLawaqa Park
24 February3:00PMBa5 - 0RewaGroup B
24 February05:00PMLabasa6 - 2NadrogaGroup A
DAY 3 - FridayLawaqa Park
25 February3:00PMSuva-LabasaGroup A
25 February05:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-BaGroup B
SEMIFINALS Lawaqa Park
26 Feb- Saturday3:00PMWinner GA-Runner-up GBSemifinal 1
26 Feb- Saturday5:00PMWinner GB-Runner-up GASemifinal 2
FINAL ANZ Stadium
27 Feb - Sunday12pmWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL

