Real Madrid wins Spanish Super Cup on penalties

Real Madrid managed to beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Sergio Ramos scored the decisive spot-kick at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

The Real captain sent Jan Oblak the wrong way to secure the trophy after a goalless 120 minutes in Saudi Arabia.

Article continues after advertisement

Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey missed their penalties for Atletico.

🏆🙌 ¡Es la 11ª vez que alzamos el título de Supercampeones de España!#Supercampeones | #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/z3HjMAuomO — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) January 12, 2020

Real Madrid had ended the game with 10 men after Federico Valverde was sent off in extra time for fouling Alvaro Morata when he was clean through.

In the shootout, Saul saw his spot-kick hit the post before Thomas’ effort was saved by Courtois, giving Ramos the chance to secure Real’s 11th Spanish Super Cup triumph.

📸⚽ Primera parte muy disputada. ¡Buscaremos perforar la meta rival en la segunda mitad!#RMSuperCopa | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/E0y6S3olbn — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) January 12, 2020

The tournament had a new format this season, with the top two from La Liga and the Copa del Rey finalists playing in a four-team competition rather than the two winners playing each other.

Real, despite finishing third in La Liga, qualified because Barcelona won the league and finished runners-up in the Cup.

[Source: BBC]