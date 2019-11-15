Football
Real Madrid wins Spanish Super Cup on penalties
January 13, 2020 8:31 am
Real Madrid after winning the Spanish Super Cup [Source: Real Madrid]
Real Madrid managed to beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties to win the Spanish Super Cup.
Sergio Ramos scored the decisive spot-kick at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
The Real captain sent Jan Oblak the wrong way to secure the trophy after a goalless 120 minutes in Saudi Arabia.
Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey missed their penalties for Atletico.
🏆🙌 ¡Es la 11ª vez que alzamos el título de Supercampeones de España!#Supercampeones | #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/z3HjMAuomO
— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) January 12, 2020
Real Madrid had ended the game with 10 men after Federico Valverde was sent off in extra time for fouling Alvaro Morata when he was clean through.
😘🏆 OUR CAPTAIN!
©️ @SergioRamos #RMSuperCopa | #Supercampeones pic.twitter.com/X9jT1b1eRF
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 12, 2020
In the shootout, Saul saw his spot-kick hit the post before Thomas’ effort was saved by Courtois, giving Ramos the chance to secure Real’s 11th Spanish Super Cup triumph.
📸⚽ Primera parte muy disputada. ¡Buscaremos perforar la meta rival en la segunda mitad!#RMSuperCopa | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/E0y6S3olbn
— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) January 12, 2020
The tournament had a new format this season, with the top two from La Liga and the Copa del Rey finalists playing in a four-team competition rather than the two winners playing each other.
🤩💬 Our MVP of the final, @fedeevalverde: “It’s something you train for, you work for, you fight for…”#RMSuperCopa | #Supercampeones pic.twitter.com/OPOVOMrLEo
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 12, 2020
Real, despite finishing third in La Liga, qualified because Barcelona won the league and finished runners-up in the Cup.
[Source: BBC]