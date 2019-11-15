Real Madrid wins La Liga title

Real Madrid won the La Liga title after beating Villarreal 2-1 at an empty Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

This is Madrid’s 34th Spanish title.

Zinedine Zidane says sealing a first La Liga title with Real Madrid in three years has made him happier than winning the Champions League.

Article continues after advertisement

Real wrapped up the title with a game to spare.

Karim Benzema fired between the legs of Sergio Asenjo and added a controversial second from a retaken penalty.

In bizarre fashion, Sergio Ramos had rolled the first attempt for Benzema to smash in but the effort was disallowed.

Eden Hazard has become the FIRST European player in History to win the Premier League, La Liga & Ligue 1 all as a foreigner 🏆 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/bRuJVofYbG — Vamos Hazard (@VamosHazard) July 16, 2020

Vicente Iborra pulled one back but it mattered little to Real.

Zidane’s side have won all 10 of their matches since Spanish football restarted in June.

They head into the final day of the season with an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.

“This is better than anything. It takes a tremendous effort to win La Liga,” said the Real Madrid boss.

“After 38 matches, you have more points than anyone else. After lockdown and everything, it’s astonishing.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

3️⃣4️⃣ Ligas.

La leyenda del @realmadrid la escribimos entre todos 3️⃣4️⃣ LaLiga titles.

The legend of @realmadriden is written by us all.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/aQ6uGuRflX — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 16, 2020

Out of 20 goals Benzema scored this season, 10 goals vs top 10. Out of 22 goals Messi scored this season, 17 goals vs bottom 10. Messi’s 14 goals came against 4 teams

5 vs Eibar

4 vs Mallorca

3 vs Celia Vigo

2 vs Valladolid No debate on La Liga’s best player! pic.twitter.com/a74UuNrRTx — Ashish Romea (@RMadridEngineer) July 16, 2020

[Source: BBC]