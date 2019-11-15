Real Madrid two wins away from clinching La Liga title

Real Madrid needs two wins from three matches to clinch the La Liga title after they defeated Alaves two-nil.

Madrid now has 80 points after this win while second placed Barcelona has 76 points after 35 matches.

It took Madrid just eleven minutes to open the account when Karim Benzema made no mistake from the spot kick.

Article continues after advertisement

Marco Asensio made it two-nil in the 51st minute for Madrid’s three points.

Madrid will now play Granada at 8am on Tuesday and then Villarreal on Thursday and a win in both these matches will guarantee them the La Liga title.