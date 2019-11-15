Home

Real Madrid top La Liga standing

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 29, 2020 7:35 am
Casemiro celebrate with Karim Benzema and other Real Madrid team mates after scoring the lone goal [Source: FA Cup]

Real Madrid are on the right track to clinch the La Liga title after defeating Espanyol 1-0 this morning.

Madrid are two points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga after 32 matches.

Casemiro scored the only goal as he latched onto Karim Benzema’s brilliant no-look backheel through the legs of defender Bernardo Espinosa before firing home.

Article continues after advertisement

The Brazilian had earlier gone close to the opener when his shot from his own half was saved by Diego Lopez.

Espanyol had several chances with Thibaut Courtois making five saves.

Sporting director Francisco Rufete took over as manager on Saturday after replacing Abelardo Fernandez – the third Espanyol boss to be sacked this season.

Real Madrid are now only six wins – or five wins and a draw – from a second La Liga title since 2012.

City rivals Atletico can do them a favour when they visit Barca.

[Source: BBC]

